Vemula Prashanth Reddy rubbishes Arvind’s claims

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Friday took potshots at Nizamabad MP Aravind for making baseless allegations against the ruling TRS government. The Minister was speaking after laying foundation stone for various development works in Balkonda constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the BJP MP was spreading false claims to gain political mileage. The Minister rubbished the claims of MP that Aasara pensions in the State were being funded by the Centre. He challenged the MP to prove that claims. “If the MP fails to prove his claims, he must resign to his post,” he said.

The Minister said that after the formation of Telangana, villages across the State have undergone transformation with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao implementing various schemes like Palle Pragathi and other programmes. The Chief Minister allocated Rs 100 crore to Balkonda Assembly constituency to construct 18 check dams on pedda vagu stream, he informed.

