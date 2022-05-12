Vemulawada prasadam to devotees through RTC cargo service: TSRTC MD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:53 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar visiting Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada on Thursday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD VC Sajjanar informed that plans were being prepared to supply Vemulawada Rajarajeshwra Swamy prasadam to devotees through TSRTC cargo services.

They would come up with a comprehensive plan by discussing with the Commissioner of Endowment department and temple authorities, MD said. Stating that the demand for RTC cargo services has been enhanced during the last one and half year, he informed that the corporation got Rs 100 crore income through cargo services.

Scores of people utilized cargo services to get Sammakka-Sarakka ‘Bangaram’ (Jaggery) from Medaram jatara. RTC got more than 1 lakh orders for Badrachalam Sitarama kalyanam ‘Talambralu’. Twenty two tons of mangoes were supplied to people from Jagtial, he informed. Out of 30,000 devotees visiting Vemulawada shrine, 9,000 pilgrims were utilizing RTC services, MD informed and added that a tourism package along with Vemulwada shrine and surrounding temples would be finalized soon.

Sajjanar on Thursday visited Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple and performed special prayers in the shrine. Later, he conducted meeting with RTC officials and temple authorities to discuss the supply of Rajarajeshwara Swamy prasadam through RTC cargo services. Later, speaking to reporters, Sajjanar informed that to launch TSRTC app in the month. The app, which is going to be launched for the convenience of passengers, would help even rural customers to know the whereabouts of buses and travel.

In order to provide more services to customers, they are going to purchase 116 new buses, which would be operated from district headquarters to other states. Informing to operate electric buses in few districts on pilot basis, he said that the buses would be operated from Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal, and Mahabubnagar district headquarters. In order to bring the lost glory to the decades old corporation, they were taking various measures in coordination with all officials. Informing that people of the state have a special relation with RTC, he advised the public to utilize corporation services for their needs.

Stating that there was a great popularity among rural people on RTC, MD said that they were going ahead with innovative ideas to attract more passengers. They were also contemplating providing more services to people according to their wish besides educating the rural people about RTC services. Stating that increasing diesel prices has become a huge burden, he said they were taking steps to reduce the burden and expressed confidence to overcome the problem by taking experts’ advice.

Occupancy ratio has increased to 72 per cent, he informed and added that incentives have been given to employees who work overtime. Salaries of employees were paid on the first day of the month and recently, DA was also provided. Praising Karimnagar RTC team for doing well, he said that district administration was also extending its support to corporation officials. EDO Munishekhar, ED Veerla Venkateshwarlu, Karimnagar Regional Manager KS Khan, Division Managers Shankar, and Kavitha and depot managers were present.

