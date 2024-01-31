Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’ set to release on Prime Video on this date

Scheduled to be released in Telugu and Tamil languages from February 3, the movie was released in theatres on January 13.
Hyderabad: Venkatesh Daggubati’s latest film, ‘Saindhav,’ is gearing up for its digital premiere on the OTT platform Prime Video.
Despite positive reviews, ‘Saindhav’ struggled to draw audiences to cinemas, facing tough competition from other Telugu Sankranti releases, especially ‘HanuMan,’ which still continues to enjoy success in theatres.
Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Venkatesh, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, and Ruhani Sharma.