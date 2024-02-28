Nehha Pendse to make her OTT debut soon?

Nehha Pendse fans are eagerly waiting to witness what she will bring on the table by exploring herself as an actor in the OTT space

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 09:44 PM

Hyderabad: Actor Nehha Pendse, who is very known for her roles in ‘May I Come in Madam?’ and ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, seems all set to venture into the OTT space soon. Nehha has earned her laurels in the Marathi film industry, and also made a mark in Bollywood and television with her performances.

Now, her fans are eagerly waiting to witness what she will bring on the table by exploring herself as an actor in the OTT space.

While details of the project are yet to be unveiled, it is being said that she will be seen in one of the biggest OTT platforms, marking a big leap into Nehha’s dazzling career. Her fans can expect to see the actor in a never-seen-before character.

With the stupendous success and the response she received for ‘May I Come in Madam?’ and ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, the anticipation among her fans and followers is quite high to witness Nehha’s transition from television to the OTT space.

The actor who was last seen in season 2 of ‘May I Come In Madam?’, has an interesting lineup of projects.