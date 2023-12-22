Crime docuseries ‘Wedding.con’ to be out on this date

'Wedding.con' will be out on Prime Video on December 29.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra is all set to come up with a docuseries titled ‘Wedding.con’.

As per a statement, the project “intimately follows the stories of five women as they embark on the journey to fulfill their dream of a happy marriage. However, their search for the perfect life partner, takes a distressing turn as they fall victim to financial and emotional exploitation by conmen. These imposters, assuming fake identities and posing as suitable grooms on online platforms, leave the women betrayed. Emphasising the need to raise awareness and take action against such scams, the five-part docuseries sheds light on the vulnerability of women who, in their pursuit of companionship, become easy, unsuspecting targets of deceitful schemes.”

Sharing more details about ‘Wedding.con’, Tanuja Chandra said, “In India and other South Asian cultures, it’s widely believed that marriage is the most significant milestone in a woman’s life, and the pressure to ‘settle down’ keeps mounting as she grows older. In fact, by the time she’s 35, she’s told the ship has long sailed. Wedding.con is the tale of five women who were victims of matrimonial fraud, but are now survivors and have shown tremendous courage in recounting their experience, to expose these scams. When BBC Studios brought this project to me, it was an eye-opener and I am grateful to these incredible women and Prime Video for passionately supporting my vision to bring this docuseries to life. It makes me very hopeful that this series reaching out to a wide audience when it streams on Prime Video in India and across the world, will help in saving women from being duped in the future.”

As per Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, ‘Wedding.con’ series not only serves as a cautionary tale but also aims to inform and educate viewers about online matrimonial fraud.

“Whether through storytelling from a woman’s perspective, narratives focused on women’s experiences, or the portrayal of strong and impactful female characters, our content reflects a dedicated effort to empower and celebrate the diverse voices of women. Wedding.con stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment. Through its poignant documentation of real-life experiences, the series not only serves as a cautionary tale but also aims to inform and educate viewers about online matrimonial fraud, which turns out to be one of the most under-reported crimes. The issue remains shrouded in shame and stigma, making it crucial to shed light on,” she shared.

