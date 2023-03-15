Team ‘Shaakuntalam’ visits Peddamma Thalli temple in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By kiran,

Hyderabad: ‘Shaakuntalam’, the upcoming film of Samantha in which she played the titular role Shakuntala, is going to be released on April 14 in theatres worldwide.

The film is also going to have a 3D release.

‘Shaakuntalam’ is a must-watch story for all the youngsters to know the epic story of Kalidasa’s Abhignana Shakuntalam told visually by the legendary director Gunasekhar.

‘Shaakuntalam’ has recently completed all of its work, and the team is extremely happy with the output.

Today, the team of ‘Shaakuntalam’ visited the Peddamma Thalli temple in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

The movie team, including the lead actress Samantha, the director Gunasekhar, and the producer Neelima Guna, sought the blessings of Devi in Peddamma Thalli temple today. Samantha said that the film ‘Shaakuntalam’ is so special in her life that she wanted to start the promotions for the film with Devi’s blessings. Director Gunasekhar said that his film and his team need the blessings of the audiences as well as those of the goddess.

‘Shaakuntalam’ is going to be released on April 17 worldwide. Samantha feels like it’s a dream come true for her to make such a film after watching those kinds of Disney films for years. She is super excited for the release and success of the film.