Victoria Beckham gives a special shout-out to Kriti Sanon for her outfit

Kriti was seen wearing Victoria Beckham’s mint green midi dress styled by Sukriti Gover. She looks absolutely stunning in the outfit and leaves the fans adoring her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:37 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon is one of the top actors in the Indian film industry with her vast trajectory of films and performances. She is known for her edgy style and fashion, and never fails to inspire the audience with her style game.

Kriti was seen wearing Victoria Beckham’s mint green midi dress styled by Sukriti Gover. She looks absolutely stunning in the outfit and leaves the fans adoring her. The picture was posted by Victoria Beckham’s Instagram handle on her story. It was captioned as “@kritisanon wears Assymetric ruched midi dress styled by @sukritigrover.”

The same was reposted by Kriti on her story and she captioned it: “LOVED IT!(sic).” The actor has been loved by her audience for her girl-next-door yet on fleet outfits and looks, and this story speaks for itself.

Whether she’s on the red carpet or attending a casual event, she always manages to turn heads with her sartorial choices. She has a penchant for bold, statement-making outfits that exude confidence and glamour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was seen in ‘Shehzada’ recently, and will also be seen in ‘The Crew’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Adipurush’ and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.