Victory Parade wins Hyderabad feature 

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:15 pm 7:19 pm

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar rode the D Netto-trained Victory Parade to victory in the Rainbows For Life Plate 1400 metres the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Sunday.

RESULTS:

1. Falcon Edge (1), Proud (2), City Of Bliss (3), Total Darc (4). W-Rs.-10, SHP-Rs. 51, THP- Rs. 38, P-Rs. 5, 12, 7, F-Rs. 155, Q-Rs. 105, Tanala-Rs. 407. –

2. Stud Power (1), Due Diligence (2), Chuckit (3), Queen Daenerys (4).W-Rs.-18, SHP-Rs. 64, THP- Rs. 11, P-Rs. 9, 14, 9, F-Rs. 293, Q-Rs. 172, Tanala-Rs. 1,581.

Withdrawn: Mark My Day.

3. Indie (1), The Prospect (2), Unmatched (3), Hot Seat (4). W-Rs. 12, SHP-Rs. 12, THP- Rs. 58, P-Rs. 5, 6, 14, F-Rs. 48, Q-Rs. 19, T-Rs. 523.

Withdrawn: City Of Blessing.

4. Victory Parade (1), Nayadeep (2), Consigliori (3). Exclusive Blue (4). W-Rs.- 13, SHP-Rs. 78 THP- Rs. 19, P-Rs. 13, 15, 7, F-Rs. 299, Q-Rs. 202, T-Rs. 1,935.

5. Bisate (1), Maxwell (2), Red Snaper (3), Kintsugi (4). W-Rs.-14, SHP-Rs. 21, THP- Rs. 26, P-Rs. 6, 10, 16, F-Rs. 52, Q-Rs. 34, T-Rs. 1856.

Withdrawn: Proud Legacy.

6. Artistryy (1), NRI Heights (2), Ruletheworld 3, Miss Marvellous (4). W-Rs.-42, SHP-Rs. 42, THP- Rs. 35, P-Rs. 8, 14, 9, F-Rs. 811, Q-Rs. 483. T- Rs. 2,330.

7. Balius (1), Max (2), Guiding Force (3), Dancing Doll (4). W-Rs.-9, SHP-Rs. 22, THP- Rs. 325, P-Rs. 5, 15, 38, F-Rs. 79, Q-Rs. 44, T-Rs. 1,411.

8. Xfinity (1), Augenstern (2), Blink Of An Eye (3), Linewiler (4). W-Rs.-11, SHP-Rs. 38, THP- Rs. 20, P-Rs. 7, 13, 9, F-Rs. 90, Q-Rs. 58, T-Rs. 248.

Withdrawn: Aintree & Brilliant View.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 3,884/-(Winning tickets 30).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs.942/- (Winning tickets 53).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 2,584/-(Winning tickets 3).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 1,828/-(Winning tickets 7).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 496/-(Winning tickets 66).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 378 /-(Winning tickets 28).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 390/-(Winning tickets 46).

