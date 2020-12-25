Vidya Vihar literacy centre for children launched in NTPC

Housed at the adult education centre of the township, Vidya Vihar will take classes daily for two hours through two regular teachers. As of now, 13 students have enrolled in the centre.

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Peddapalli: Deepthi Mahila Samithi, National Thermal Power Corporation- Ramagundam, has launched Vidya Vihar (literacy centre) to provide education to the children residing in the servant quarters of NTPC’s township.

Housed at the adult education centre of the township, Vidya Vihar will take classes daily for two hours through two regular teachers. As of now, 13 students have enrolled in the centre.

Inaugurating the facility, samithi president Usha Kumar underlined the importance of education and said the centre would be of great help for the children especially during the pandemic as they could not attend online classes as also schools.

On the occasion, a meditative session was also organised besides the distribution of books and stationery items.

Vice-president Manisha Samaiyar, general secretary Bharthi, Bal Bhavan in-charge Mamta Laad, welfare wing in-charge Varalaxmi, Niveditha Pal and other committee members were present.

Over the years, Deepthi Mahila Samithi has been running an adult education centre and imparting education besides tailoring and cooking classes to make participants self-reliant.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .