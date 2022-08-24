Vijay Deverakonda reveals he sometimes goes to theatre wearing burqa

Hyderabad: From Sai Pallavi hiding her identity by wearing a burqa to watch a film in the theater to Sara Ali Khan hiding in the back of her car to Virat and Anushka wearing full-face helmets while riding on the busy Mumbai streets, many celebrities have come up with tricks to hide from paps and fans in public.

The latest one to add to this list is actor Vijay Deverakonda. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the Liger star shared that he used to go to watch his films in theatre by covering himself head-to-toe in a burqa to see the reaction of his audience.

While talking to Galatta Plus, he said, “Sometimes, what I do is I wear a burqa and go into theatres and sit amongst the audience and watch my films. If you see a burqa-clad tall person around you, it could probably be me.”

He added that he watched Dear Comrade in the theatre like that and saw a reaction where the audience was cheering for any confrontational scene but he wouldn’t give them a fight because it would go into dialogue.

Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ is all set to release on August 25. It is a sports action film that also features Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy.