Vijay Deverakonda sends 100 fans on all-expense-paid trip to Manali

The ‘Pelli Chupulu’ actor took to Instagram to show a glimpse of his fans who were leaving for the trip on a plane

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who turns Santa Claus for his fans, and organises ‘Devarasanta’ every year for Christmas has this time sponsored an all-expense-paid trip to Manali for 100 fans. The ‘Pelli Chupulu’ actor took to Instagram to show a glimpse of his fans who were leaving for the trip on a plane.

The video featured his fans hooting and cheering. “Cutest they sent me a video from their flight this morning. They are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy #deverasanta (sic),”

Cutest ❤️ they sent me a video from their flight this morning. And they are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy 🥰#Deverasanta2022 pic.twitter.com/BF4DX5PIyG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 17, 2023

After a poll on social media, this year, Vijay found out his fans are inclined towards the mountains. He decided to keep his promise and take them to Manali. The actor started the tradition of ‘Devarasanta’ five years ago and has been religiously following it.

On the work front, Vijay will soon join back the sets of his upcoming romantic drama ‘Kushi’, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Samantha after Nag Ashwin’s ‘Mahanati’.