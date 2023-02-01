Samantha drops ‘Kushi’ update; Vijay Deverakonda says ‘await your return in full health’

Reports were rife that the makers of her upcoming film, ‘Kushi’, are upset with her as she allotted dates for the Prime Video show.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been trending on social media since the announcement of the actor taking part in the ‘Citadel’ universe along with actor Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, reports were rife that the makers of her upcoming film, ‘Kushi’, are upset with her as she allotted dates for the Prime Video show.

However, the ‘Yashoda’ actor cleared the air as she revealed that the shooting of the film will resume soon. To a reply for a fan who asked for an update about the film ‘Kushi’, Samantha wrote, “#Kushi will resume very soon .. my apologies to @TheDeverakonda fans @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial (sic).”

Replying to Samantha, actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and wrote, “We all await your return in full health and your big smile (sic).”

We all await your return in full health and your big smile ❤️ https://t.co/kuSN1ZdGj3 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 1, 2023

‘Kushi’ is a romantic comedy written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film’s first-look poster was unveiled in May 2022.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda will play lead roles in the film, while Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen in supporting roles.