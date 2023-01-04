Shah Rukh Khan all praises for Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Rajinikanth

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 06:14 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter Q&A sessions are eagerly anticipated by fans. Several intriguing details were shared on Wednesday while the ‘Zero’ star spoke with fans on social media. When a Twitter user asked SRK what he thinks of Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay, he said, “He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also.” He called Rajinikanth “Bossman” and Vijay Sethupathi “awesome”.

The superstar complimented his co-star in ‘Pathaan’ Deepika Padukone as well. “She is so nice it’s unbelievable…” tweeted Shah Rukh, adding that Hrithik Roshan is his inspiration when it comes to staying fit and building his body.

When a Twitter user asked him why Alia Bhatt calls him just SR, he replied, “Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh(sic).” To this Alia chimed in saying, “More like sweet and respected 🙂 But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See I’m so creative na (sic).” “Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor!(sic)” SRK retorted.

Throughout the session, Shah Rukh maintained his characteristic sarcasm. When asked if the audience can expect Salman Khan in ‘Pathaan’, he replied, “#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film (sic).”

The actor also sent best wishes for cricketer Rishabh Pant who met with an accident recently. “Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy (sic),” Shah Rukh tweeted.

When a Twitter user said that ‘Pathaan’ would fail at the box office, he replied, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte (sic).” When a troll asked what is the purpose of watching the movie, SRK said, “Oh God these people are really deep…. what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything..? Sorry I am not such a deep thinker.”

On the work front, the actor said that post the release of ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’, he will take a break.