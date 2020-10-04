Vijaya Sai Meka elected chairman of IACC AP & TS Chapter

Vijaya Sai Meka brings over 20 years’ experience in construction and real estate

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:33 pm

Hyderabad: Vijaya Sai Meka, MD of S&S Green Projects, has been elected unanimously as chairman of Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chapter for the year 2020-21. He succeeds Srikanth Badiga, group director, Phoenix Group, who is elevated to South India Council.

Vijaya Sai Meka brings over 20 years’ experience in construction and real estate. He is also the EVP of Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) and is actively involved in Basic Research Education and Development Society (BREAD) working in the field of improving school education in Government Schools, as joint VP.

Membership growth, increased engagement of members, engaging stakeholders and the government on matters of great concern are few areas of priority, the new chairman said.

The other office bearers include Dr Ramkumar Rudrabhatla, MD of P&P Nexgen Tech as senior vice chairman and C Narayana Rao, CFO, DivyaSree NSL Infrastructure as vice chairman.

Branch committee members of IACC AP & TS chapter include P V Rao, JMD, Pennar Group, Avinash Babu Chukkapalli, group director, Phoenix Infocity, Sourabh Jain, head, Aerospace and Airport city Business, GMR Hyderabad International Airport, Sreedevi DeviReddy, CEO, SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX) besides other industry leaders.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), established in 1968, is the apex bi-lateral chamber synergising India-US economic engagement. IACC promotes Indo-American business, trade and economic relations. Today, it has a pan-India presence with 2,400 members. AP & TS Chapter has 150 members.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .