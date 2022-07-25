Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer ‘Forensic’ is an OTT success

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:49 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: Almost a month post its release on June 24, ‘Forensic’ continues to make headlines and grab eyeballs. The ZEE5 Original film was a direct-to-OTT release starring critically-acclaimed actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte.

And, for the first time in Bollywood, a forensic expert was leading a film instead of being a sidekick. Directed by Vishal Furia, ‘Forensic’ is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, Rohit Roy and Anant Mahadevan in pivotal roles.

Produced by a Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the psychological thriller opened to great reviews from fans and critics alike. Additionally, ‘Forensic’ made it to #3 spot on Ormax Media’s ‘Most Liked Hindi Films’ in January to June 2022 report; #7 spot on Ormax Media’s ‘Most Watched Hindi Films’ in January to June 2022 report; and #10 spot on Ormax Media’s ‘Most Liked Hindi Direct-To-OTT Films (All Time)’ as per Ormax Power Rating.

With 9 million+ views so far on ZEE5, ‘Forensic’ is performing really well on the OTT platform as well. Owing to the success of the film, the makers got together with the cast and the crew to celebrate the performance of the film. Seen at the party were Manish Kalra (Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India), producers Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla, director Vishal Furia, actors Vikrant Massey, Vindu Dara Singh, Anant Mahadevan and others.

Vikrant Massey said, “I was extremely nervous before the release of ‘Forensic’ because I am portraying an unconventional and a quirky character. However, I am glad that the viewers have liked my character and the film, and have supported it extensively. The performance of the film on ZEE5 is proof of the pudding of our hard work, and this calls for a celebration.”