Vikrant Massey really did not anticipate Sara Ali Khan to be ‘so receptive as an actor’

Talented actor Vikrant Massey was thoroughly impressed seeing co-star Sara Ali Khan’s enthusiasm and dedication towards her craft.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: Who do you suspect when everyone’s the suspect? Introducing the royal world of deep dark secrets, a murder mystery and a classic whodunit. Disney+ Hotstar is set to release their much-awaited psychological thriller ‘Gaslight’. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd., and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film releases on March 31 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The mind-bending, edge-of-the-seat thriller is helmed by Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi, Rahul Dev amongst others.

Talking about his co-actor, Vikrant said, “I instantly learned that she (Sara Ali Khan) is hungry as a performer, she wants to know so much, she wants to better herself as an actor with every take possible. I really did not anticipate her to be so receptive as an actor.”

Join Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in this much-awaited psychological thriller ‘Gaslight’ on March 31.