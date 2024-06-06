Villagers protest against Maoists

The other three escaped unhurt. Police defuse landmine Meanwhile, a police team defused a landmine planted by the Maoists near Chelimela village under Venkatapuram police station limits in the district.

Mulugu: Family members of Yellandula Yesu, who was killed in a landmine explosion suspected to have been planted by Maoists in the Kongala hills forest under Wajedu mandal of the district on June 3, took out a rally along with the villagers against Maoists on the highway passing through Jagannadhapuram village on Wednesday.

They demanded that the government do justice to them. A large number of people took part in the rally.

They carried banners such as “Is Maoist movement to kill innocent people”. Yesu, along with three villagers from Jagannadhapuram village, had ventured into the forest to collect firewood. As they were busy collecting firewood, Yesu stepped on a landmine, resulting in an explosion. He died on the spot.

According to reports, the local people noticed a landmine planted on a mud road near Chelimela village and informed the police. A bomb squad defused the landmine. The police have been conducting combing operations in the Karregutta forest area on the border of Chhattisgarh for the last two days.