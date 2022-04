| Vinay Shines For Apcs In Hca A Division Institutions T20 League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Hyderabad: SR Vinay hit an unbeaten half-century (76) to guide APCS to a four-run win over NFC in the HCA A division institutions T20 league cum knockout tournament on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

Group A: APCS 172/6 in 20 overs (SR Vinay 76no; Nagesh 3/34) lost to NFC 168/6 in 20 overs (Sandeep 60);

Group B: FMC 80 in 18.2 overs (Amol Rout 4/13, Roshan 3/23) lost to RBI 81/5 in 13.1 overs (Arnav 3/15); ECIL 94 in 19.1 overs lost to AP High Court 98/5 in 15 overs (Saksham 45no; Rathod 3/10);

Group C: CCMB 117/8 in 20 overs bt National Insurance 67 in 17.1 overs (Syam Kumar 3/14); HAL 119/4 in 20 overs (Sandeep Kumar 32) bt FCI 107/8 in 20 overs (Nikhil 33; Upender 3/21);

Group E: HMWS &SB 165/7 in 20 overs (Ankit Bhatnagar 42; Ravikanth 3/23) bt APCOB 135/9 in 20 overs (Suresh 38; Ravinder Reddy 3/17).

