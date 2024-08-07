Vinesh Phogat remains champion in hearts of 1.4 billion people: President Droupadi Murmu

Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that wrestler Vinesh Phogat‘s “extraordinary feats” at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and made the country proud.

“While we all share her disappointment at the disqualification, she remains a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people,” Murmu said.

“Vinesh Phogat’s extraordinary feats at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and done the country proud,” Murmu said in a post on X.

“Vinesh embodies the truly indefatigable spirit of Indian women, and her epic fortitude and resilience are already inspiring future world champions from India. I wish her many laurels in the future,” the President said.

President Murmu is currently on a three-nation tour and on Wednesday she concluded her State visit to Fiji.