Vinod Kumar asks officials to speed up Kaloji Kalakshetram works

I will monitor the progress on a regular basis hereafter to ensure that the construction is completed at the earliest, said State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman

Warangal Urban: Stating that he will ensure release of sufficient funds, Vice-Chairman of State Planning Commission B Vinod Kumar on Sunday asked the authorities of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) which is executing the construction of the Kaloji Kalakshetram to complete the works at the earliest.

Vinod Kumar, accompanied by Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and TSTDC MD B Manohar Rao, inspected the progress of the works at Hayagreeva Chary ground at Balasamudram in Hanamkonda here.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar said that the works of the Kaloji Kalakshetram were moving at brisk pace and expressed happiness over the works. Both of them said that the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to the development of Warangal city, which is also a ‘Smart City’ and ‘Heritage city.’ “I will monitor the progress on a regular basis hereafter to ensure that the construction is completed at the earliest,” Vinod Kumar added.

Speaking to Telangana Today, TSTDC MD B Manohar Rao said that a total of Rs 20 crore had already been spent on the construction of the Kalakshetram building, which is a state-of-the-art auditorium.

“While the State government sanctioned Rs 10 crore, the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), Warangal, sanctioned another Rs 10 crore from its funds so far. We are expecting that the works would be completed in about six months,” he added.

Meanwhile, Manohar Rao visited several tourist places including Ramappa, Haritha Hotel at Gattamma temple and Haritha Hotel at Mullakkat bridge near Bogatha waterfall and inspected the ongoing development works.

“We are taking all steps to improve the facilities at the tourist places in the Mulugu district, which is Ramappa, Laknavaram, Medaram, Mallur Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple and Bogatha waterfalls for the benefit of the tourists. We have constructed hotels, restaurants, cottages and other facilities at these places and are going to throw them open soon for the tourists who have already started to visit the places due to relaxations in Covid-19 norms,” he added.

