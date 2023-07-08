Vinod Kumar comes down heavily on Modi

Vinod Kumar came down heavily on Modi stating that the largesse he had shown in terms of sanctioning and release of funds in the election-bound States, was missing in Telangana.

Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: The State Planning Board Vice Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar came down heavily on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the largesse he had shown in terms of sanctioning and release of funds in the election-bound States, was missing in Telangana. Not to speak of funds, he did not make even promises to the State, he quipped.

Responding to Prime Minister’s disparaging remarks against the the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leadership, he said Modi was well aware of the fact that the BJP would draw a blank in the ensuing polls in the state. That was reason why he proved to be tight-fisted in making sanction of funds to the state. He did not make any fresh assurances as well.

Referring to Modi’s comments on family rule in Telangana, he pointed out that the over 200 descendants of the BJP leaders are enjoying high places of power. Modi’ gesture at Hanamkonda had made it amply clear that the BJP had given up its hopes on Telangana. The Party would take a drubbing in Telangana without adding to its tally at the hustings next time, he added.

It is ironic that Modi was pointing out an accusing finger against the State government on the recruitment of staff for the universities being very well aware of the fact that Governor was sitting on the bill. The criticism levelled against the state on the count of development had exposed the double standards of the Prime Minister , he added.

The Centre had given most of the awards to the Gram Panchayats of Telangana and heaped praise on them. But in the same breath the gram panchayats in the state are being criticized for lacking in development. On the development of the national high ways in the state, for which Prime Minister had sought to claim the entire credit, he said there was nothing special about it. National Highways are our right, he said.