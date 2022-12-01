YSRTP ‘affiliated’ to BJP: Boinpally Vinod Kumar

TRS leaders at Deeksha Divas pylon at GWMC office in Warangal on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: Alleging that the YSRTP was working as an affiliated body to the BJP, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar said the people of Telangana, who were the advocates of progressive ideology, did not care about the YSRTP. He asked the people to remember that Sharmila was the daughter of YS Rajashekhara Reddy who vehemently opposed the creation of a separate Telangana State.

As a part of ‘Deeksha Divas’ celebrations, Vinod Kumar and MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar participated in a bike rally held from the GWMC office to the Adalat centre here on Thursday

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said both former Chief Ministers, the late YS Rajashekara Reddy and N Kiran Kumar Reddy had opposed the idea of formation of the separate State. “The BJP-led Centre has done nothing for the development of Telangana State. BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay has no moral right to take out the yatra,” he said.

MLA Vinay Bhaskar made a scathing attack on YSRTP president YS Sharmila for her comments in a meeting in Narsampet a couple of days ago. Mayor Gundu Sudharani and others were present.