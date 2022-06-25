Vinod Kumar urges President to condone Agnipath protestors

07:18 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Warangal: Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar has urged the President of India to condone the protestors of the Agnipath. He said that as President, who is the Supreme Commander of Defence Forces, can condone the protestors who are youth in their early 20s and unemployed poor, he said

Vinod has visited the house of Damera Rakesh, who was killed in the police firing at Secunderabad railway station on June 17 during the protests against the Agnipath scheme, and consoled the parents Kumara Swamy and Poolamma. He has also handed a cheque worth Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia announced by the State government. The State government has also issued orders asking the Warangal Collector to offer a job to the elder brother of Rakesh, he said.

Later, speaking to the media men in Narsampet town on Saturday, Vinod said that the legal proceedings against the protestors would spoil their future forever, and appealed to the President to take steps to withdraw all cases on students and allow them to further exams. He also requested the government to unconditionally release all students who were arrested. MLA P Sudharshan Reddy and other leaders accompanied Vinod Kumar.