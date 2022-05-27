Vinod Kumar condemns Modi’s comment on KCR family

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:29 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar condemned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao and his family. During his visit to Hyderabad on Thursday, Modi said that Telangana was certainly not meant for a single family to enjoy uncontrolled power and loot the state.

Being a Prime Minister, which is the country’s top post, it was not proper on the part of PM to make such statements against Chief Minister and his family, Vinod Kumar said while addressing press conference here on Friday. Reacting on Modi’s comments about family politics, he informed that out of 300 BJP MPs, 100 parliament members were having political background. However, they never questioned BJP since it was quite natural to enter into politics by the children of senior politicians.

Right from the beginning, Modi was against the Telangana state. It has been proved on number of times. After taking charge as PM in 2014, Modi illegally merged seven mandals from Khammam district in Andhra Pradesh besides 500 MW Sileru power plan. Though there was power crisis in the state at that time, the power plant was handed over to AP. Talking about provocative statements by Modi, Vinod Kumar said BJP was implementing divide and rule politics. There was no difference between Britisher and BJP party. Before independence, Britisher ruled the country by dividing the people of the country. Similar policy was being implemented by the BJP after independence, he opined.

Referring PM’s speech in ISB, he questioned as to what kind of message Modi gave to ISB students. PM failed to utter a single word about a single scheme being implemented in Telangana, which was in front row in a number sectors in the country. Out of 20 best villages announced by the central government recently, 19 villages are from Telangana. Per capita consumption of power in Telangana was high than that of other states. According Niti Aayog, Telangana was the only state which was supply 24 hours current. 1,000 gurukulam hostels were constructed for BC students. However, Modi had touched none of these issues during his speech in ISB, he alleged.

During the last eight year, union government failed to introduce a single flagship programme. Out of 140 crore population, 70,000 crore are in 25 years age group. Central government has failed to launch a single programme for them. Moreover, union government was selling public sector undertakings such as LIC, BPC, ECIL, Hindu Zic, Railway and others. In the next few years, only Ambani and Adani train services would be available in the country.

SC, ST and BC youths would lose employment opportunities with the privatisation of PSUs. Talking about BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s controversial statement about the demolition of mosques, he said that BJP leader was trying to make Karimnagar town as Bhaina. In order to gain political benefit by polarising people on the grounds of Hindus and Muslims, Sanjay Kumar was making such kind of provocative statements, he informed and asked Muslims not to get into the trap of BJP.

