ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after his fan murders Rohit Sharma’s fan

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are India’s best batsmen in the current lot and they also share a great camaraderie. But in a shocking incident that took place in Mallur in Tamil Nadu, a fan of Virat’s fan named Dharmaraj allegedly murdered his friend Vignesh for supporting Rohit Sharma.
As per the source, both friends were in an inebriated state when a heated argument erupted between them over who was a better player. It is said that Vignesh had also body-shamed and teased Dharmaraj over drinks.
Angered by the turn of events, Dharmaraj attacked Vignesh with an alcohol bottle and also hit on the latter’s head with a cricket bat, which lead to his death.
The accused, Dharmaraj, who fled from the spot, was later apprehended by police and remanded to judicial custody.
Following the incident, the hashtag #ArrestKohli started trending on Twitter since today morning.
