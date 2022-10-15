#ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after his fan murders Rohit Sharma’s fan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:07 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

NEW CAPTAIN: Rohit Sharma (left) who takes charge from Virat Kohlli in T20. File Photo

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are India’s best batsmen in the current lot and they also share a great camaraderie. But in a shocking incident that took place in Mallur in Tamil Nadu, a fan of Virat’s fan named Dharmaraj allegedly murdered his friend Vignesh for supporting Rohit Sharma.

As per the source, both friends were in an inebriated state when a heated argument erupted between them over who was a better player. It is said that Vignesh had also body-shamed and teased Dharmaraj over drinks.

Angered by the turn of events, Dharmaraj attacked Vignesh with an alcohol bottle and also hit on the latter’s head with a cricket bat, which lead to his death.

The accused, Dharmaraj, who fled from the spot, was later apprehended by police and remanded to judicial custody.

Following the incident, the hashtag #ArrestKohli started trending on Twitter since today morning.

“It’s not Virat Kohli’s fault,” wrote one user.

“Dear Virat Kohli, I request you to take care of your safety as the next target of your fans may be none other than you,” wrote another user.

Check other reactions here:

