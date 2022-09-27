India vs Australia: Watch the camaraderie between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Published Date - 03:08 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Virat and Rohit celebrate India's victory against Australia.

Hyderabad: The bilateral T20I series between India and Australia gave Indian fans something to cheer about as India won the series after their recent debacle in the Asia Cup. India beat Australia in the last-over thriller by 6 wickets in Hyderabad. Indian team gunned down a mammoth total of 187 to beat Australia in a series decider.

After India won the match, a video of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is making rounds on the internet.

In the video, Virat and Rohit, along with Harshal Patel, were seen sitting on the staircase that leads to a dressing room. And, once the winning runs were scored by Hardik Panday, both Rohit and Virat shared a hug to celebrate the victory. The gesture between the cricket greats indicates the spirit of the great friendship between the two.

Watch the video here:

The bond between these two is beyond perfection. Fans should understand this. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/qtklkMUsDQ — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 25, 2022

The right-handed batsman surpassed Rahul Dravid to become the second highest run-getter in the history of white ball cricket (ODIs and T20Is). He amassed 24078 runs playing 369 matches at the international level.