Virat Kohli equals Sachin’s record, scores his 49th century in ODIs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:17 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday in a grand style, equalling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar‘s record by securing his 49th ODI century during an intense match against South Africa at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens.

This historic feat was made even more special as it marked Kohli’s first century at this revered stadium.

It was his first ton at the iconic Eden Gardens and fourth in the World Cup. He took 119 balls to score his 49th ton, making it his first at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Fans in the stands erupted with joy as India’s star cricketer hit his second century in the World Cup.

Kohli reached the landmark when he scored a single off Kagiso Rabada in the 49th over of the Indian innings in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowds that kept chanting his names.

He remained unbeaten on 101 and faced 121 balls in his knock that had 10 shots to the fence.

