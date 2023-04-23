Virupaksha has all the possibilities for a sequel: Producer BVSN Prasad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is the latest blockbuster in Telugu. This Sai Dharam Tej film is technically super strong and has all the elements of a perfect thriller. Virupaksha impressed the Telugu audience with both thrills and terror in theatres.

Virupaksha has collected 28 crores gross worldwide in just 2 days and is heading towards hitting the 50 crore mark. The film will easily break even in less than a week in all territories. This is a huge success for the makers of Virupaksha, Sree Venkateswara Chalana Chitra.

Enjoying this success, the makers of Virupaksha conducted a success meet today in Hyderabad. They thanked the Telugu audience for giving them massive success.

BVSN Prasad, the producer of Virupaksha, said at the success meet that he is interested in doing the sequel to Virupaksha if the director Karthik Dandu gets ready with the story. He is very happy with the output of Virupaksha and wishes to entertain the audience with a more thrilling experience in the sequel.

Virupaksha is turning out to be Sai Dharam Tej‘s career’s biggest blockbuster. The film also gave the female lead, Samyuktha Menon, a golden leg with continuous hit films. The technical team of Virupaksha needs all the appreciation for this brilliant piece of output.

– Kiran

