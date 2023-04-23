| Virupaksha Is Doing Better On Day 2 Than On Day 1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is the blockbuster movie this week at the Telugu box office. The film starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles has won the hearts of audiences by providing the most thrilling experience in recent times. Virupaksha had a great opening on day 1, as we all know. But as per the official figures today, day 2 did much better than day 1.

Virupaksha collected 12 crores on day 1, as we all know. Today, the makers of Virupaksha released the official figures for day 2, and they are said to be 16 crores. So the total box office gross collections for Virupaksha for 2 days are 28 crores, with day 2 seeing a 33 percent rise when compared to day 1.

The US box office for Virupaksha crossed the half-million mark and is racing towards the milestone of 1 million US dollars. This is the career’s biggest hit for Sai Dharam Tej at the US box office.

The box office analysts say that Virupaksha will easily surpass its breakeven mark in less than a week with these increasing box office figures. Also, Virupaksha has the chance to cross the 50 crore mark very soon.

Virupaksha is a completely technically strong film, and the entire credit goes to the director, Karthik Dandu. Kudos to the production company, SVCC, for backing the technical strengths of Karthik at their best. Virupaksha is a must-watch theatrical experience for those who love thrillers.

