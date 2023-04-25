Virupaksha will get a pan-India release in May after success in Telugu

The makers of Virupaksha are now planning to release the film in other languages too

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is a clean blockbuster in Telugu, breaking even in just 4 days. The film collected 50 crores in 4 days of its release and stood as the biggest blockbuster in Sai Dharam Tej’s career. Also, Virupaksha started bringing the profits for its makers, Sree Venkateswara Cine Chitra, in all the regions with massive response.

So the makers of Virupaksha are now planning to release the film in other languages too. The discussions on this are going on currently, and it is known from internal sources that the makers are looking forward to the pan-India release of Virupaksha in the first week of May.

Virupaksha was earlier planned to be released at the pan-India level when it was released in Telugu on April 21. But they later stepped back from the decision to avoid clash with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now with the success of Virupaksha in Telugu and clearance for the release, they are aiming again for a pan-Indian release.

Virupaksha is written by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu. The film is technically brilliant and provides the audience with a spine-chilling experience with elements of thrill and terror. The film’s success is also assisted by the performances of Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Ravi Krishna, and Ajay. Virupaksha is a must-watch theatre experience.