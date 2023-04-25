Virupaksha collections: 50 crores in 4 days

The horror film Virupaksha starring Sai Dharam Tej has stood out as one of the best thrillers in Telugu cinema in recent times.

Hyderabad: Virupaksha, the latest horror thriller movie in Telugu, provided a spine-chilling experience to the Telugu audience everywhere. The film has stood out as one of the best thrillers in Telugu in recent times. Credits go to the director, Karthik Dandu, for coming up with such a brilliant film.

Virupaksha had the best openings in Sai Dharam Tej’s career so far. The film got a massive response both in the Telugu states and overseas at the box office. The film collected 44 crores in its first weekend (Friday to Sunday). Today, the makers released the box office figures of Virupaksha including the weekday (Monday).

Virupaksha collected 50 crores at the box office worldwide in just 4 days. This is the first 50 crore film for Sai Dharam Tej in his career. It is so good to see Virupaksha collecting 6 crores on the weekday also.

The film has now paved a way for technical brilliance in the making of small and medium budget movies. Credit goes to the director Karthik Dandu and the producer BVSN Prasad for this. The makers are also planning for a sequel to the film to provide much thrilling experience for audiences in theatres.

Meanwhile, Virupaksha is racing towards the 1 million dollar mark at the US box office and much better figures in the Telugu states.

#Virupaksha continues the Blockbuster run at Box-office on weekdays too & hits the 50CR+ Milestone at the Box-office in just 4 days 🥳💥#BlockbusterVirupaksha

