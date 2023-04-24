Sai Dharam Tej starrer ‘Virupaksha’ first weekend collections go sky high

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is the latest blockbuster from Tollywood at the box office. The film is a perfect comeback for Sai Dharam Tej. Virupaksha opened to positive reviews everywhere on day 1 and also made good box office figures with 12 crores.

Virupaksha box office collections increase on the second and third days when compared to the release day. The film had a better run on Saturday and Sunday. The makers of Virupaksha released the official box office collections for three days (the first weekend) today. Virupaksha has collected 44 crores gross so far across the world for 3 days.

Virupaksha is expected to hit the 50 crore mark easily on Monday, day 4. The film marks the career’s biggest hit for Sai Dharam Tej. The producers of Virupaksha, SVCC, are also enjoying this success and are looking forward to planning a sequel to the film.

Virupaksha is written by Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu. Samyuktha Menon is the female lead in the film. Virupaksha provided the best thrilling experience in Telugu movies of recent times. Also, the film is technically brilliant in its making.