Visakha Garjana reflected support for executive capital: Botsa Satyanarayana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:46 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: The Visakha Garjana rally on Saturday reflected the thoughts and aspirations of the people in support of establishing the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has said.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said the success of the rally in the heavy downpour should open the eyes of those to are opposed to the executive capital here and change their view. “We want the Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party to change their stand accordingly. Why hate Vizag so much?,” he asked, referring to the round table conference organised by TDP to oppose Vizag as executive capital, and felt the people should question the TDP leaders on this.

With regard to Jana Sena Party, the minister remarked that it was not a political party but one belonging to a celebrity. “Does Jana Sena have any policy? Why is Pawan Kalyan opposed to a capital in Visakhapatnam? Did he not promise he would develop the region when he contested from Gajuwaka in the elections?’ he asked.

Satyanarayana also decried the attitude of TDP president Chandrababu Naidu finding fault with the police instead of condemning the attack by Jana Sena Party on ministers at Visakhapatnam airport on Saturday evening.

Arguing that Visakhapatnam had all the trappings of a capital as it was well connected by air, sea, and rail, he observed that Amaravati lacked such facilities. And with a little expenditure, Visakhapatnam could witness tremendous development, he stated.