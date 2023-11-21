Guided flight trials of naval anti-ship missile

On Tuesday, the Indian Navy collaborated with DRDO for the successful Guided Flight Trials of the inaugural indigenous Naval Anti-Ship Missile, conducted from the Seaking 42B helicopter in the Bay of Bengal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

This firing is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology, including seeker and guidance technologies, according to a spokesman of the Navy here.

Indian Navy Tests Indigenous Anti-Ship Missile