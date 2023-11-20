| Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour Fire Fishermen To Get 80 Per Cent Of Boat Value

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Issuing orders to this effect on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan also asked officials to provide assistance to the fishermen and help them stand on their legs

Tadepalli: Fishermen whose boats were gutted in the fire accident at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on Sunday night will be compensated with 80 per cent of their boat value.

Issuing orders to this effect on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy also asked officials to provide assistance to the fishermen and help them stand on their legs.

He also advised the officials to help fishermen take up accident insurance to meet future eventualities and probe the incident deeply to find out the root cause of fire.