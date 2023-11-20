AP CM Jagan orders probe into fishing harbour fire

CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed the Fisheries minister Sidiri Appalaraju to visit the accident spot and told the officials to assist those to lost their boats and extend the help needed

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed shock at the midnight fire in the fishing harbour here where nearly 40 mechanised boats were gutted and ordered a thorough probe into the incident.

He directed the Fisheries minister Sidiri Appalaraju to visit the accident spot and told the officials to assist those to lost their boats and extend the help needed.

Meanwhile, police are on the look out for a YouTuber in connection with the incident. It is said that he had thrown a liquor party on Sunday night at the fishing harbour which led to some drunken brawl.

Police are also examining the CC footage to find out the cause of the fire which took five hours for the fire personnel to extinguish.