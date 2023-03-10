Visakhapatnam: Four sent to remand in Andhra Pradesh skill-development scam

The Enforcement Directorate produced the arrested in the court which ordered them to be sent to remand
Visakhapatnam: The Special Court here on Friday sentenced the four arrested in Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam, to judicial custody.
The Enforcement Directorate produced the arrested –former MD of Siemens Sekhar Bose, DigiTech’s MP Vikas Naik, PPSP IT Skills Project CEO Mukul Chandra Agarwal and SSR Associates’ Suresh Goyal, in the court which ordered them to be sent to remand.