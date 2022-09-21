Visakhapatnam: HSL to launch two diving support vessels

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:41 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

(Source: ANI) Two Diving Support Vessels are set to launch concurrently from Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) here on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam: The Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) all set to launch two Diving Support Vessels in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Chief of Naval Staff – Admiral R Hari Kumar, and his wife Kala Hari Kumar, who is President of Naval Wives Welfare Association (NWWA), will launch these vessels. According to an HSL release, Diving Support Vessel (DSV) is the first of its kind, being indigenously designed and built at HSL for the Indian Navy.

The DSV with blue water capability will be deployed for deep sea diving and submarine rescue operations. The ship is 120 metres in length with a complement of 215 personnel. It is a self-sustaining platform at sea and can undertake sustained operational deployments for a period of 60 days at sea.

Ship is powered by two Main Engines to give a maximum speed of 18 Knots. Majority of the items for key equipment of DSVs have been procured through indigenous vendors and from more than 120 MSME vendors across India.

With this launching, HSL would be catapulted into the league of builders of Warships for Indian Navy.