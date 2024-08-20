Over 500 kg of ganja worth nearly Rs.2 crore seized in Kothagudem

20 August 2024

Kothagudem: In a major cannabis seizure, police seized ganja weighing 508.65 kg, worth about Rs.1.77 crore, and arrested six smugglers at Dammapet in the district on Monday.

Speaking to the media at Dammapet police station on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed that the smugglers had concealed 247 ganja packets worth Rs 1.77 crore in 20 bags stacked under a load of chemical bags in a truck. The substance procured in Odisha was being transported to Nashik in Maharashtra.

The original consignment of the truck was 280 bags of aluminium hydroxide and 80 bags of antimony trioxide being transported from Nickam Chemicals Private Limited of Visakhapatnam in AP to Heera Technologies Private Limited of Pune in Maharashtra.

The accused, Dhyaneshwar Vitthal Jadhav, Azim Asad Shaikh, Shaik Firoz, Abdul Rahman Iqbal Ahmad and Azeez Sayyed of Maharashtra and Jayasen Pujari of Odisha, who were caught along with ganja, were placed under arrest. The truck used for transporting the ganja was also seized.

Cases were booked against Srinu of Odisha, Prakas Dhyaneshwar Jadhav, Abdul Rehaman Usman Daroga, Mohithe Jai Singh, Mohithe Nandu, Pandith and Mangal Mohith of Maharashtra in connection with the ganja seizure, the SP said.