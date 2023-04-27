Visakhapatnam: New twist to pregnant woman Swetha’s death case

A case of sexual harassment was registered against Swetha's husband Manikantha's brother-in-law
Visakhapatnam: There was a new twist to the case of the mystery death of Swetha, a pregnant woman whose body was washed ashore at the Vizag beach on Wednesday with the police taking into custody some persons and interrogating them.
A case of sexual harassment was registered against Swetha’s husband Manikantha’s brother-in-law.
Police feel that the mobile phone of Swetha is likely to provide the leads in case of Swetha who had allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by inlaws.