Visakhapatnam: New twist to pregnant woman Swetha’s death case

A case of sexual harassment was registered against Swetha's husband Manikantha's brother-in-law

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

A case of sexual harassment was registered against Swetha's husband Manikantha's brother-in-law

Visakhapatnam: There was a new twist to the case of the mystery death of Swetha, a pregnant woman whose body was washed ashore at the Vizag beach on Wednesday with the police taking into custody some persons and interrogating them.

A case of sexual harassment was registered against Swetha’s husband Manikantha’s brother-in-law.

Police feel that the mobile phone of Swetha is likely to provide the leads in case of Swetha who had allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by inlaws.

Also Read Body of pregnant woman found on Vizag beach