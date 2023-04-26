Body of pregnant woman found on Vizag beach

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Visakhapatnam: The body of a naked pregnant woman was washed ashore on the beach here on Wednesday, with the death shrouded in mystery.

Police, who identified the deceased as Swetha, have already recorded the statement of Ramadevi, the mother of Swetha who said that the latter had heated exchanges with her husband Manikantha before she left home on Tuesday evening. She also alleged that her daughter died unable to bear the harassment of her inlaws who began torturing Swetha one month after the marriage. Manikantha had also threatened to divorce her. Swetha was in her fifth month of pregnancy and was made to do all menial jobs by the inlaws, she stated.

While her husband was working as a software employee in Hyderabad, Swetha was living at her inlaws’ place here. An upset Swetha left home on Tuesday and she also was said to have spoken with her husband.

After Swetha left, her inlaws lodged a complaint with the police that she was missing. Investigation is on.

