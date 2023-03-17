Visakhapatnam: Pydah Krishna Prasad donates Rs 10 lakh to Age Care Foundation

President of AP chambers of Commerce and Industry Pydah Krishna Prasad donated Rs 10 lakh Age Care Foundation

Visakhapatnam: President of AP chambers of Commerce and Industry, Pydah Educational Academy and Prema Samajam in the city, Pydah Krishna Prasad on Friday performed pooja for laying the slab for C block construction of free hospice and senior citizens care facility of the Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation, at Gambheeram.

He donated Rs 10 lakh on the occasion and promised further support from his organisations. Krishna Prasad also said his commitment would continue even after the completion of the project, to support poor people in need of medical help by extending financial support.

Age Care Foundation Managing Trustee Dr. NS Raju, Chairman G. Sambasiva Rao and trustees O.Naresh Kumar, and D.S Varma were present.