Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express cancelled

By IANS Updated On - 09:22 AM, Thu - 17 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express was cancelled on Thursday due to some technical issues, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

Train number 20833 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express was scheduled to leave at 5.45 a.m. Passengers said they were informed about the cancellation at 5 a.m.

However, Waltair division of East Coast Railway made alternate arrangements for the passengers by running a special train from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad on the same path with same stoppages as that of Vande Bharat Express.

“Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” said Division Railway Manager, Waltair.

The special train departed from Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 7 a.m.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad personally monitored the arrangements at Visakhapatnam Station.

According to him, the passengers expressed happiness over arranging alternate train for their convenience.

The DRM also announced that catering services have been provided on the special train. He requested passengers to avail them.