Visakhapatnam: Trains diverted due to traffic, power block

Visakhapatnam: Due to the traffic and power block for rebuilding of bridge between Basin Bridge-Vyasarpadi sections of Chennai Division, the following trains will run in diverted route as detailed below:

The train No. 13351 Dhanbad– Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 hrs on February 27 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet, Vyasarpadi and Perambur skipping stoppage at Dr. MGR Chennai Central. An additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur for the benefit of passengers.

Similarly, train No. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Jn Express leaving Alappuzha at 06.00hrs on March 2 will be diverted to run via Perambur, Vyasarpadi and Korukkupet skipping stoppage at Dr. MGR Chennai Central. An additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur for the benefit of passengers.

Temporary stoppage at Posita In view of free medical distribution camp of Vaishwa Kalyan Ashram at Posoita, the train nos: 18005/18006 Howrah-Jagdalpur-Howrah Express and nos. 18189/18190 Tatanagar-Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express trains will stop for two minutes at Posoita station of Chakradharpur Division from February 25 to March 8 (scheduled date of stoppage), according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair A.K. Tripathi.