Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Tirupati, Benguluru summer special trains announced

East Coast Railway has decided to run weekly special trains during summer for the convenience of the travelling public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Representational image.

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway has decided to run weekly special trains during summer for the convenience of the travelling public.

Accordingly, train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from March 1 to April 26 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 08.20hrs. (9 Trips)

Also Read SCR plans to set up EV charging stations in Secunderabad division

In the return direction the train No.08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from March 2 to April 27 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 06.40hrs. (9 Trips)

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle,Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .

Similarly, train No. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahbubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.35hrs on Tuesdays from March 7 to April 25 to reach Mahbubnagar on the next day at 10.30hrs. (8 Trips)

In the return direction the train No.08586 Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Mahbubnagar at 18.20hrs on Wednesdays from March 8 to April 26 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs. (8 Trips)

Stoppages: Duvvada,Annavaram Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umadanagar, Shadnagarand and Jadcherla between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Also, train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from March 6 to April 24 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs. (8 Trips)

In the return direction the train No. 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesday from March 7 to April 25 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs. (8 Trips)

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.

Besides, train No. 08543 Visakhapatnam- Bangalore Cantonment weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 15.55hrs from March 5 to April 30 to reach Bangalore Cant on the next day at 09.15hrs. (9 Trips)

In the return direction the train No. 08544 Bangalore Cantonment – Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Bangalore Cant at 15.50hrs on Mondays from March 6 to May 1 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.00hrs. (9 Trips)

Stoppages: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur,Renigunta,Katpadi,Jolarpettai,Kuppam,Bangarapeta,Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore Cantonment.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .

Another train, No. 02809 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 13.30hrs from March 4 to April 29 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 07.50hrs. (9 Trips)

In the return direction the train No. 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 20.00hrs on Sundays from March 5 to April 30 to reach Bhubaneswar on the next day at 16.30hrs. (9 Trips)

Stoppages: KhurdaRoad, Balugan ,Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati.