Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Tirupati, Benguluru summer special trains announced

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway has decided to run weekly special trains during summer for the convenience of the travelling public.
Accordingly, train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from March 1 to April 26 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 08.20hrs. (9 Trips)
In the return direction the train No.08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from March 2 to April 27 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 06.40hrs. (9 Trips)
Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle,Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.
Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .
Similarly, train No. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahbubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.35hrs on Tuesdays from March 7 to April 25 to reach Mahbubnagar on the next day at 10.30hrs. (8 Trips)
In the return direction the train No.08586 Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Mahbubnagar at 18.20hrs on Wednesdays from March 8 to April 26 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs. (8 Trips)
Stoppages: Duvvada,Annavaram Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umadanagar, Shadnagarand and Jadcherla between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.
Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.
Also, train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from March 6 to April 24 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs. (8 Trips)
In the return direction the train No. 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesday from March 7 to April 25 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs. (8 Trips)
Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati
Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.
Besides, train No. 08543 Visakhapatnam- Bangalore Cantonment weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 15.55hrs from March 5 to April 30 to reach Bangalore Cant on the next day at 09.15hrs. (9 Trips)
In the return direction the train No. 08544 Bangalore Cantonment – Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Bangalore Cant at 15.50hrs on Mondays from March 6 to May 1 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.00hrs. (9 Trips)
Stoppages: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur,Renigunta,Katpadi,Jolarpettai,Kuppam,Bangarapeta,Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore Cantonment.
Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .
Another train, No. 02809 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 13.30hrs from March 4 to April 29 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 07.50hrs. (9 Trips)
In the return direction the train No. 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 20.00hrs on Sundays from March 5 to April 30 to reach Bhubaneswar on the next day at 16.30hrs. (9 Trips)
Stoppages: KhurdaRoad, Balugan ,Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati.