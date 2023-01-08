Visakhapatnam: TTD chairman meets Kanchi seer

The chairman said that the visit of the seer to the state helped the people develop spiritual thoughts.

Updated On - 06:19 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Visakhapatnam: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Sunday offered obeisance to Kanchi seer Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi at the Sankara Matham here and sought his blessings.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Subba Reddy said that the visit of the seer to the state helped the people develop spiritual thoughts. The government had made arrangements for the visit of Sri Vijayendra saraswathi who would also take part in the Maha Kumbha Yagam at Bheemunipatnam on January 26.

