TTD urges devotees not to believe in misleading news on online sale of laddus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:23 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust that manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, clarified that Tirumala laddus could not be booked online.

The clarification comes after news that devotees can book laddus online at www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in has been doing rounds on social media for the past few days.

“The most sacred and famous Tirumala laddu prasadams shall be booked by the devotees along with darshan tickets only and cannot be booked separately,” TTD said in the release requesting people not get misled by fake information.

Earlier, the governing body also debunked claims of change in the size and weight of the famed laddus.

Stating that it weighs 160 grams to 180 grams, TTD said that every day the laddus that are prepared within the temple kitchen, known as ‘Potu’ are placed in a separate tray, and officials check the weight of each tray.