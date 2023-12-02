Visakhapatnam: Youngster murdered after brawl over blanket

A youth was murdered in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, reportedly over the issue of a blanket
According to Gajuwaka police, there were frayed tempers among Mohan, Ramulu and Kiran Kumar over the possession of a blanket. It soon turned ugly with Mohan and Ramulu hitting Kiran Kumar, a native of Srikakulam, with a stone causing his death in the early hours of Saturday.
Mohan and Ramulu were arrested and the body was shifted for postmortem. Investigation is on.