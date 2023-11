| Death Toll In Vizag Gas Leak Incident Mounts To Four

All the four members of a family who suffered burns have died.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Visakhapatnam: The death toll in the fire accident due to gas leak from cylinder accident occurred at the Madhurawada Vambay Colony five days ago has mounted to four.

Y. Balaraju, 60, his wife Chinni, 55, and elder son Giri, 22, who were undergoing treatment in hospital, succumbed to the burns on Wednesday while the youngest son Kartik, 21, died two days ago.