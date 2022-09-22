| Vishwak Expresses His Joy At Being Able To Share The Screen With Daggubati Venkatesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

While sharing images from ‘Ori Devuda’ on Instagram, the actor showed some glimpses from the shoot along with Victory Venkatesh

Hyderabad: Young actor Vishwak Sen has a long list of upcoming films. Back-to-back productions are keeping the actor-cum-director busy. While sharing images from ‘Ori Devuda’ on Instagram, the actor showed some glimpses from the shoot along with Victory Venkatesh and expressed his gratitude for being a part of the film.

Ashwanth is directing ‘Ori Devuda’, the Telugu adaptation of the Tamil film ‘Oh My Kaduvale’. Posting some images on Instagram, Vishwak welcomed Victory Venkatesh on board and wrote, “Such an honour sharing the screen with a prestigious actor and the man with no haters @venkateshdaggubati sir. This is going to be a memorable thing for life sir . Thank you is a small word . Love you sir October 21st world wide theatrical release(sic).”

Bollywood actor Mithila Palkar plays the film’s female lead. This will be Mithila’s debut film in the Telugu cinema industry. The movie is being produced by Pearl V Potluri, Prasad Potluri, and Dil Raju under the banners of PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations.